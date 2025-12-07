Though there was reported friction between the button-down publishers at Time and the laid-back Hollywood scene, the 1990s were peak Warner. The film studio pumped out hits and was finding new distribution channels internationally and with home video. Stuffed with ad pages, it was a high point for magazine publishing. The TV studio produced many of the top shows on U.S. television, including Seinfeld, Friends, and ER, all of which are still raking in cash today. The WB broadcast network started up. Cable subscriptions were expanding. CNN set the standard for television news, and the Turner networks added sports. Warner/Elektra/Atlantic was the largest distributor of music in the industry’s best decade.