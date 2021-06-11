As Nifty futures turns 21, here's what Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath has to say

As Nifty futures turns 21, Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath expressed its importance in his life saying "I must have said Nifty more than any other word and looked at Nifty charts more than any other picture. "

The index, which was launched in the year 2000, have truly evolved as one of the biggest and most-widely traded instruments worldwide in the span of 21 years.

And like Kamath has said, it's not only him, the index is a big part of everyone's life who deals with the market.

Earlier in the day, Kamath took to Twitter to say, Nifty futures turns 21 today. Nifty has been a big part of my life.

I must have said Nifty more than any other word and looked at Nifty charts more than any other pic. I am guessing it must be the same for all of us in the markets as well, he said and added, so on behalf of everyone Happy Birthday Nifty.

Nifty futures turns 21 today. Nifty has been a big part of my life. I must have said Nifty more than any other word & looked at Nifty charts more than any other pic.😬I am guessing it must be the same for all of us in the markets as well.



So on behalf of everyone Happy🎂 Nifty! — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 11, 2021

The tweet which was posted on Friday evening goes viral in sometime. Within an hour it has racked up over 2.5K likes and over 121 shares on Twitter.

Tweeple responded to the post with similar enthusiasm. One said, "Happy Birthday Nifty, Oh that was the reason you were flying so high today !!!"

"Adulting is hard. It does look like Nifty couldn’t take it and is High," someone else commented.

About the index, Zerodha Varsity says, within the Indian derivatives world, the Nifty Futures has a very special place. The ‘Nifty Futures’ is the most widely traded futures instrument, thus making it the most liquid contract in the Indian derivative markets. In fact you may be surprised to know that Nifty Futures is easily one of the top 10 index futures contracts traded in the world.

Once you get comfortable with futures trading I would imagine, like many of us you too would be actively trading the Nifty Futures. For this reason, it would make sense to understand Nifty futures thoroughly, it also says.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.