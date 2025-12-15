As OFS-heavy IPOs surge, Madhusudan Kela lays down his investing rule
Summary
Ace investor Madhusudan Kela emphasized that exits are not a concern if the company does not require fresh capital, and the public issue is attractively priced.
Ace investor Madhusudan Kela is clear about one thing: he won't buy into a company if a promoter is paring stake at a time when the business itself requires capital.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story