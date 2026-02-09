Upstox looks beyond broking as regulator tames retail mania
Summary
Upstox, backed by Tiger Global, is diversifying by applying for NBFC and asset management licenses amidst regulatory challenges. Despite a stagnant FY25, the company anticipates profit doubling in FY26, focusing on high-value traders and expanding into new revenue streams like insurance and lending.
Tiger Global-backed Upstox has sought permits to offer non-bank lending, asset management, and other financial services, as the regulator’s prolonged clampdown on retail frenzy in futures and options has clouded the broking industry’s growth outlook.
