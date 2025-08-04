As Southeast Asia disappoints, Japanese VCs turn to India for startup returns
The development is at a nascent stage, with most Japanese VCs continuing to sit on the fence, even as the ones that invest in India are keeping fund sizes as well as cheque amounts small. But Japanese VCs said India is increasingly coming on their radar.
BeyondNext Ventures, Enrission India Capital, Incubate Fund Asia and Genesia Ventures are among a handful of Japanese venture capital (VC) firms that are exploring India more aggressively as their investments back home and in southeast Asia fail to produce spectacular exits.
