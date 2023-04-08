As Twitter bird returns, Elon Musk removes ‘w’ from company name on HQ

It has been a busy week for the Twitter brand - from temporary logo changes to an informal brand renaming. The iconic Twitter bird was usurped by the Elon Musk-favoured Doge meme earlier this week, helping the token add as much as $4 billion to its market value. Meanwhile, the company's name underwent a transformation at its San Francisco headquarters with staffers covering up with ‘w’ in Twitter's name.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}