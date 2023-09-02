As Uday Kotak resigns, a look back at Kotak Bank's inception and his response to RBI's granting of license1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
As per Kotak’s statement in 2003, since a bank is central to a customer's financial relationships, the banking platform will meet all his/her financial needs under one roof.
Mumbai: Amid Uday Kotak's unanticipated resignation as the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, three months ahead of schedule, it's an opportune time to revisit the bank's inception in 2003 and Uday Kotak's response to the RBI's granting of a banking license to the then non-bank lender.