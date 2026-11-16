IIFCL tightens loan terms as Yotta's debt tops $1.4 billion

Hiranandani Group’s Yotta Data Services has secured a ₹2,948-crore ($315 million) loan from state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to build its single largest data centre in Noida. But the 15-year loan comes with some caveats – the lender wants the promoter to eventually own the Nvidia chips deployed at the facility.
This comes amid Yotta’s growing debt as the company expands its data centre infrastructure and capacity. Its total long-term borrowings crossed $1.4 billion with the fresh IIFCL loan.