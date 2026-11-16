IIFCL tightens loan terms as Yotta's debt tops $1.4 billion

Hiranandani Group’s Yotta Data Services has secured a ₹2,948-crore ($315 million) loan from state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to build its single largest data centre in Noida. But the 15-year loan comes with some caveats – the lender wants the promoter to eventually own the Nvidia chips deployed at the facility.
Hiranandani Group’s Yotta Data Services has secured a ₹2,948-crore ($315 million) loan from state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to build its single largest data centre in Noida. But the 15-year loan comes with some caveats – the lender wants the promoter to eventually own the Nvidia chips deployed at the facility.
This comes amid Yotta’s growing debt as the company expands its data centre infrastructure and capacity. Its total long-term borrowings crossed $1.4 billion with the fresh IIFCL loan.
This comes amid Yotta’s growing debt as the company expands its data centre infrastructure and capacity. Its total long-term borrowings crossed $1.4 billion with the fresh IIFCL loan.
Documents filed by Yotta with the corporate affairs ministry showed that the Noida ‘D2’ data centre has an estimated project cost of ₹3,879 crore. The promoters of the firm are expected to fund the remaining ₹931 crore beyond IIFCL’s loan that Yotta has secured.
A spokesperson for Yotta confirmed the funding details to Mint, saying the facility will add 61 megawatt (MW) of data processing capacity.
IIFCL, however, appears to be tightening the noose around Yotta. As per the loan documents reviewed by Mint, while Yotta will initially rent out Nvidia’s B300 graphic processing units (GPUs) to run AI workloads from London-based IT firm Gorilla Technology Group, these chips will have to be eventually purchased by Darshan Hiranandani, promoter of Yotta.
The promoter will also have to fund any additional amount required to purchase an equivalent quantity of Nvidia GPUs, under the loan conditions, as per the lending document dated 9 September.
The clause to enforce ownership of Nvidia chips with Yotta’s promoters was framed in a way to allow IIFCL to seize the chips if Yotta defaults in payments.
Yotta will also have to show proof of securing clients for its data centre to IIFCL to receive the final 20% of the approved funds.
The company defended the conditions, saying “milestone-linked disbursement is the standard architecture of infrastructure lending in India: funds are released as the project is built and as the arrangements that will generate its revenue are put in place.”
“Aligning the final tranche with the deployment arrangements for the facility's GPU capacity is a prudent structure that Yotta welcomes,” it added.
Debt mounts
The fund-raise comes as part of Yotta’s efforts to raise up to $1.5 billion this fiscal year, including a $400 million public listing by March 2027, its cofounder and chief executive, Sunil Gupta told Mint in August.
Lenders and credit rating agencies, however, flagged Yotta’s growing debt. In July, credit rating agency Crisil said Yotta’s external debt stood at ₹7,509 crore as of March 2026, besides ₹3,031 crore owed to suppliers and contractors. The agency warned that debt could reach up to ₹12,000 crore by March 2027 without fresh equity to reduce borrowings.
With IIFCL’s fund-raise, Yotta’s net long-term borrowings stand at ₹13,488 crore (over $1.4 billion).
Besides IIFCL, Yotta’s lenders include SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Axis Bank, according to India Ratings’ bank-wise disclosures.
The company reported ₹890.7 crore in operating revenue in FY25, with FY26 financials yet to be filed.
In a 28 July report, India Ratings flagged a separate concern: the difference between the tenure of Yotta's debt and the commercial life of its GPU business.
“Weighted average debt tenure in excess of 10 years is long as against the shorter contract tenure and lifespan for GPU business remains a risk and requires monitoring,” it said.
This means Yotta could still be repaying loans long after its AI chips become outdated.
The spokesperson said its borrowings have increased alongside its assets and revenue from customer contracts.
“The 10-year infrastructure loan is not being serviced from short GPU contracts; it is serviced by the facility, which will host successive generations of equipment over its life,” the spokesperson said. “The IIFCL facility finances the data-centre infrastructure: the building, power, cooling and connectivity. The GPUs to be deployed at D2 are financed separately through third-party equipment financing, which is the structure Yotta uses across its campuses.”
Government-owned IIFCL lends to projects across sectors including roads, airports, power and data centres. It reported ₹6,723.6 crore in FY25 revenue, up 13%, and ₹2,631.4 crore in net profit, up 61%. The company mainly makes money by charging interest on loans given to infrastructure projects.
Yotta is one of the many companies ramping up borrowings to fund capital-intensive data centre build-outs which promise to rake in billions in revenue over years to come.
India’s data centre capacity is expected to more than triple to 5.6 gigawatt (GW) by 2030, from 1.8GW in June this year per an 8 September estimate by real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield, driven by rising demand for cloud services and AI applications.