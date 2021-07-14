Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Zomato IPO opens, Paytm founder has a message for Deepinder Goyal

As Zomato IPO opens, Paytm founder has a message for Deepinder Goyal

A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, rides her bicycle along a road in Kolkata, India,
1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The retail portion of Zomato's public offering was subscribed nearly 100% within an hour of the opening on Day 1

As the food delivery platform Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma wished the food tech unicorn's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal as he rooted for India's first share sale by an internet company.

The retail portion of Zomato's public offering was subscribed nearly 100% within an hour of the opening on Day 1 whereas the overall issue got subscribed nearly 0.18 times at around 11:45 am.

''Make it large Deepi ! Best wishes for superb listing. Rooting for you man #ZomatoIPO,'' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma said as a quote tweet of the founder of the food delivery app's post that said "Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating." Several reactions poured in after Goyal's tweets.

Amitabh Kant of NITI Ayog also congratulated Goyal for the IPO. "Congrats @zomato for the highly successful 9375 Cr IPO & raising 4000 Cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO. Zomato has totally redefined the food service & delivery industry. Now present in 10,000 cities in 24 countries, their journey is truly inspirational & mind boggling," he said in a tweet.

Separately, Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO of True Beacon and Zerodha said that he is looking forward for the IPO as it is first of a kind in the Indian markets, in the food delivery and restaurant aggregator space. He believes that the Zomato IPO will pave way for other Indian start-ups to go for IPOs in Indian markets, as Indian markets are the best platform for all the stakeholders i.e., company, investors and customers.

