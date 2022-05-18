Ascendas India Trust makes first investment in industrial segment

BENGALURU :Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Limited, the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust), on Wednesday said it has entered into definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1, a 0.42 million sq ft industrial facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai.This is following the forward purchase arrangement with the shareholders of Chengalpattu Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd (CLPPL) that was announced on 5 March 2021. The definitive agreements for the acquisition have been executed to acquire all of the issued share capital in CLPPL, which owns Casa Grande – Phase 1, for a consideration of ₹212 crore.The facility is fully leased to a leading international electronics contract manufacturer.Casa Grande – Phase 1 is the first of the industrial facilities covered in the March 2021 forward purchase agreement. a-iTrust has the option to fund the development of Casa Grande – Phase 2, comprising two industrial facilities with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 0.31 million sq ft.

