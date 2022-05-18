Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ascendas India Trust makes first investment in industrial segment

Ascendas India Trust makes first investment in industrial segment

The facility is fully leased to a leading international electronics contract manufacturer.
1 min read . 07:48 PM ISTMadhurima Nandy

  • Ascendas Property Fund has entered into definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1, a 0.42 million sq ft industrial facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU :Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Limited, the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust), on Wednesday said it has entered into definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1, a 0.42 million sq ft industrial facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai.This is following the forward purchase arrangement with the shareholders of Chengalpattu Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd (CLPPL) that was announced on 5 March 2021. The definitive agreements for the acquisition have been executed to acquire all of the issued share capital in CLPPL, which owns Casa Grande – Phase 1, for a consideration of 212 crore.The facility is fully leased to a leading international electronics contract manufacturer.Casa Grande – Phase 1 is the first of the industrial facilities covered in the March 2021 forward purchase agreement. a-iTrust has the option to fund the development of Casa Grande – Phase 2, comprising two industrial facilities with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 0.31 million sq ft.

BENGALURU :Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Limited, the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust), on Wednesday said it has entered into definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1, a 0.42 million sq ft industrial facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai.This is following the forward purchase arrangement with the shareholders of Chengalpattu Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd (CLPPL) that was announced on 5 March 2021. The definitive agreements for the acquisition have been executed to acquire all of the issued share capital in CLPPL, which owns Casa Grande – Phase 1, for a consideration of 212 crore.The facility is fully leased to a leading international electronics contract manufacturer.Casa Grande – Phase 1 is the first of the industrial facilities covered in the March 2021 forward purchase agreement. a-iTrust has the option to fund the development of Casa Grande – Phase 2, comprising two industrial facilities with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 0.31 million sq ft.

 “The acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1 marks a-iTrust’s first investment in the industrial segment. This is a high-tech asset focused on assembly of cellphone products and components. The property is located at Mahindra World City, a leading industrial township and an established industrial micro-market in Chennai. The acquisition validates our diversification strategy in the industrial and logistics segments," said Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive officer of the Trustee-Manager. 

 “The acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1 marks a-iTrust’s first investment in the industrial segment. This is a high-tech asset focused on assembly of cellphone products and components. The property is located at Mahindra World City, a leading industrial township and an established industrial micro-market in Chennai. The acquisition validates our diversification strategy in the industrial and logistics segments," said Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive officer of the Trustee-Manager. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial