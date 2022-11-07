Ascendion to double its head count, hire 1,000 engineers from India2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 10:45 PM IST
- IT company promises to manage software platforms and products that power growth, lower risk, improve how work gets done etc.
With a commitment to double its headcount, IT company Ascendion is planning to hire 1,000 engineers in India over the next 12 months. The company delivers software engineering and talent transformation solutions and works around user experience, cloud, digital platforms, data and insight, and practical applications of the metaverse.