With a commitment to double its headcount, IT company Ascendion is planning to hire 1,000 engineers in India over the next 12 months. The company delivers software engineering and talent transformation solutions and works around user experience, cloud, digital platforms, data and insight, and practical applications of the metaverse.

Ascendion said that it is committed to "double its headcount in India to 2,000 employees over the next 12 months''.

The CEO of the company Karthik Krishnamurthy claimed that enterprises that are trying to adapt to the true future of work is highly demanding Ascendion's new model for engineering and talent transformation.

"We know this because, over the recent past, we have grown Ascendion's teams and engineering capabilities faster than market competitors. This is why we are committing to at least double our headcount in India in 2023," Krishnamurthy added.

The IT company promises to manage software platforms and products that power growth, lower risk, improve how work gets done, and deliver captivating experiences to consumers and employees.

The development comes amid fears of global recession and a spate of layoffs in the IT sector. The fear also had a sobering effect on the attrition levels in the Indian IT industry as most of the companies are talking about easing the supply side pressures.

"It has already stabilized, and it is an early indication of where we are in terms of what we look forward to, from here on. So we are in a good place there," Ram Sundararajan, Chief People Officer of the Noida-headquartered HCL Tech said during a Q2 earnings briefing.

During the quarter ending September this year, India's largest IT services company added 9,840 employees, bringing its total headcount to 6.16 lakh.

"Our attrition has been decreasing now for three quarters on a quarterly annualized basis, including now in Q2, and we see this trend along a downward trajectory," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said during the recent earnings call.

With inputs from PTI.