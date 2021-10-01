Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Ashiana Housing to develop senior living housing project in Chennai, buys 16-acre land

Ashiana Housing to develop senior living housing project in Chennai, buys 16-acre land

The real estate firm expect the housing project will garner around 600 crore in revenue sales in six years
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Livemint

This will be Ashiana Housing's second senior living housing project in Chennai.

Realty firm Ashiana has acquired a 16-acre land in Chennai from Mahindra Lifespaces to develop a senior living housing project there.

The land parcel falls within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai. The company informed the same to exchanges but did not disclose the value of the deal.

However, a top official of the company told news agency PTI that they expect the project will garner around 600 crore in revenue sales in six years. The company expects to launch the project in the third or fourth quarter of next financial year after getting all regulatory approvals.

Ashiana is a 40-year-old Indian real estate company that has a market-cap of around 2,000 crore. It has a presence in Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Neemrana, Sohna, Lavasa, Pune, Halol, Chennai and Kolkata.

Ashiana Housing Managing Director Vishal Gupta said the demand for senior living housing is very strong in Tamil Nadu and this will be second senior living project in Chennai. The company is already developing one project in the city comprising around 1,000 units.

Gupta said the company is looking for more land for expansion of its business and is open for both outright purchase and joint ventures with landowners.

It had posted a net profit of 4.08 crore last financial year as against a loss of 28.95 crore in the previous year. Total income fell to 259.31 crore in 2020-21 from 317.32 crore in 2019-20.

(With inputs from PTI)

