Ashish Goyal appointed head of Asia-Pacific operations at OMERS

Goyal’s mandate is to lead OMERS’ strategic growth aspirations across its various asset classes in the region
NEW DELHI: Canadian pension fund OMERS has appointed Ashish Goyal as its executive vice president and head of Asia-Pacific.
A company statement said that Goyal’s mandate is to lead OMERS’ strategic growth aspirations across its various asset classes in the region, including the establishment of new relationships and partnerships. He will report to the incoming chief investment officer Ralph Berg. Both Goyal and Berg would assume their new roles on April 1.
Goyal joined OMERS in 2019 to lead the Asia-Pacific region capital markets business. He has over three decades of investment experience with leading global asset managers out of offices in Singapore, Mumbai, and Hong Kong.
Commenting on the appointment, Berg said, “Ashish has a wealth of investment, leadership and operational experience that will be invaluable to accelerating OMERS’ ambitious growth plans in the Asia-Pacific region.“
“It is a privilege to work every day on behalf of the more than 550,000 members of the OMERS pension plan. OMERS places great importance on partnerships and collaborating with others to mutual benefit, and I look forward to further advancing our global relationships," Goyal said.
Before joining OMERS, Goyal built, managed and led investment teams at top global asset managers based out of offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. He has over three decades of investment experience in public and private markets.
He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also a chartered financial analyst.
He also serves as a mentor and a ‘Male Champion’ of the Financial Women’s Association Singapore.
OMERS opened its Singapore office in early 2018, and its office in Sydney, Australia in 2014. As of December 31, 2022, 11% of OMERS’ diversified, high-quality portfolio was invested in Asia-Pacific. OMERS seeks to invest in equities of best-in-class companies, as well as lend to top-quartile borrowers and partner with like-minded co-investors in underwriting the Asia growth story, the statement said.