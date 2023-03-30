Ashish Goyal appointed head of Asia-Pacific operations at OMERS

OMERS opened its Singapore office in early 2018, and its office in Sydney, Australia in 2014. As of December 31, 2022, 11% of OMERS’ diversified, high-quality portfolio was invested in Asia-Pacific. OMERS seeks to invest in equities of best-in-class companies, as well as lend to top-quartile borrowers and partner with like-minded co-investors in underwriting the Asia growth story, the statement said.

