A day after fintech unicorn BharatPe accused its ousted managing director Ashneer Grover, and his family of embezzling company funds to pay for personal expenses, Ashneer in his reply shared an incident with another co-founder Shashvat Nakrani and allegedly exposed his 'Doglapan'.
Sharing the incident on Twitter, Ashneer wrote, "Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer."
Earlier on the Thursday, fintech unicorn BharatPe filed an arbitration for clawing back Ashneer Grover's restricted shareholding and founder title.
The arbitration was filed under Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules, reported news agency PTI. In case relief is is granted, Grover may lose his unvested shares and right to use the founder title.
Grover, who BharatPe has accused of cheating and embezzlement of funds, holds about 8.5 per cent of the company. Of this, 1.4 per cent is not vested.
Also, BharatPe sued co-founder Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover or damages worth about ₹88 crores ($10.7 million), summon issued by the Delhi High Court on 8 December noted.
The charges, put against Ashneer, Madhuri and others include creating fake bills, enlisting fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm and overcharging the firm for recruitment.
The firm has also fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm that include criminal breach of trust, forgery, document fabrication, and embezzlement. If convicted, Grover faces a 10-year prison sentence.
According to the summon, Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and other family members were asked to respond to BharatPe's charges within two weeks. The next hearing date has been set for 9 January, 2023.
