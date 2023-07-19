Former BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover, becomes the second highest deployer in Shark Tank Season 1, an Indian business reality show, investing ₹2.95 crores in 11 deals.

In a tweet, Grover said Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has emerged as the biggest investor, in both absolute and percentage closure. This comes at a time when PrivateCircle reported that Namita Thapar has emerged as the most active investor in Season 1. By July 12, 2023, investment filings for 13 of these companies have been finalized, placing her in the top position with an impressive fulfilment rate of 59%. Grover said, “This makes me second highest deployer, only after Namit Thapar, who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested." Mint could not independently confirm the development.

As per the recent report by Moneycontrol, Namita Thapar was given the title of most number of deals as a shark on the first season of Shark Tank.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India has witnessed more than ₹100 crore of investment in the deals, including seasons 1 and 2. Redseer Strategy Consultant's latest report mentioned that 27 startups successfully secured funds from external investors with a current valuation of 2.5X that of Shark Tank season 1 valuation.

"Most startups that appeared on the show secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years. Their current valuation is also 2.5X greater than what they were valued on Shark Tank season 1," Kanishka Mohan, partner at Redseer said.

On the other hand, BoAt co-founder Amam Gupta stood as the most active shark, securing 70 deals with a total investment of ₹24.6 crore. Bansal and Thapar secured 67 and 62 deals, respectively with a total investment of ₹21.55 crore and ₹20.66 core, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced the third season of Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India has been adapted from an American reality series, that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to five judges or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies.