Ashneer Grover fires fresh salvo after BharatPe CEO's 'Tere Bhai Ne..' post

On Thursday, Ashneer Grover tweeted that Bharatpe closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer
Ashneer Grover has hit back at BharatPe CEO after a public spact on social media, writing to the company's board demanding action against Suhail Sameer.
“Going by precedents and self-proclaimed high standards of this board, the CEO should be immediately served a show cause notice for his despicable public behaviour and immediately put on leave of absence to manage the damage on the brand of the company," Grover said
"Suhail has to conclusively prove to the board that he was not under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he put the said reply on LinkedIn," Grover said.
On Thursday, he tweeted that Bharatpe "closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer."
Later, BharatPe chief executive Suhail Sameer accused Ashneer Grover of stealing money from the company.
This started when a former BharatPe employee posted that the company had not paid a salary to him and other employees for March.
On 6 April, an IT associate at BharatPe, Karan Sarki, in a LinkedIn post, tagging Sameer and BharatPe’s other co-founder, wrote, “Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason, and their salaries have not been paid. We have been with BharatPe ever since the company started, and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run and small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money on the company’s petty cash, and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa, and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders are you."
Sarki was terminated last month. A BharatPe official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We no longer require the services of some of the staff members."
Later in the night, Grover’s sister Aashima Grover, who is a senior manager at MetLife, commented on the post, saying BharatPe’s top management is a “shameless bunch".
To which Sameer replied, “Aashima Behen - tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."
Responding to the post, Grover then wrote, “Folks, please look into this. Not done — their salaries have to be paid first before anything," and he even tagged the head of financial control at BharatPe Hersimran Kaur and Sameer.
Sameer’s comment drew backlash, and on 7 April, he apologized for his comment and even promised to pay dues. He wrote, “Friends - I apologize to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees’ full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience and refrain from building a story based on a false narrative."
BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.
Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.
Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation.
