Ashneer Grover has 'deep respect' for 'fierce competitor' Paytm's CEO. Read why

Former Shark Tank judge and payment app BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on 11 December said he has 'deep respect' for Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma whom he called his 'most fierce competitor'.
He took to Twitter and wrote, ""You are mentally closest and most respectful of your most fierce competitor, than those claiming to be on your side. Deep respect Vijay Shekhar of Paytm. Your personal review of my book is the one which means the most to me!"
Ashneer had earlier sent an autographed copy of his book to Vijay Shekhar. The latter after reading it, sent a message thanking Grover and calling him a "bullshit buster of our time".
Earlier, Ashneer in his reply to fintech unicorn BharatPe's accusation of embezzling company funds to pay for personal expenses, has shared an incident with another co-founder Shashvat Nakrani and allegedly exposed his 'Doglapan'.
Sharing the incident on Twitter, Ashneer wrote, "Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer."
BharatPe on Thursday filed an arbitration for clawing back Ashneer Grover's restricted shareholding and founder title.
The arbitration was filed under Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules, reported news agency PTI. In case relief is is granted, Grover may lose his unvested shares and right to use the founder title.
Grover, who BharatPe has accused of cheating and embezzlement of funds, holds about 8.5 per cent of the company. Of this, 1.4 per cent is not vested.
Also, BharatPe sued co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover or damages worth about ₹88 crores ($10.7 million), summon issued by the Delhi High Court on 8 December noted.
