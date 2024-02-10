Ashneer Grover on Paytm Crisis: 60-year-olds running RBI do not...
Ashneer Grover, Founder of BharatPe criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for what he calls "punitive action" against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL). In an interview with MirrorNow, Grover called the regulator's action an "overreach", adding that the message being sent is that "banks are (systemically) important, but fintechs are not".