Ashneer Grover pulled again by BharatPe at Delhi HC, firm files case for sharing 'confidential information': Report
Last week, BharatPe embattled cofounder Ashneer Grover had posted on X regarding the equity allocation and secondary components undertaken during the company’s Series E funding round.
Accusing Ashneer Grover of sharing 'confidential information' relating to the company, fintech firm BharatPe's parent company Resilient Innovations filed a fresh case in the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction, Economic Times reported on 24 November.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message