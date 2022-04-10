This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hailing the achievements of Manas, Ashneer Grover said it was heartening to see a threefold rise in profit growth of Beyond Snacks in six months
Ashneer Grover, co-founder of Bharat Pe, has lauded entrepreneur Manas Madhu who gained popularity on the Sony TV show Shark Tank India for his business idea. Manas who has started a company called 'Beyond Snack', manufactures Kerala's banana chips.
In an Instagram post, Grover shared a picture with Manas and captioned it, "It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia".
Beyond Snacks manufactures banana chips in different flavours. Manas pitched his brand in front of all the judges in the first season of Shark Tank India. After this Ashneer made an offer to Manas and decided to invest in his company.
Ashneer Grover was one of the seven judges of Shark Tank India. These judges include Piyush Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Sigh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO boAT and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder MamaEarth.
