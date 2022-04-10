Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashneer Grover's investment in this Kerala's banana chips manufacturing firm clocks 3-fold profit

Ashneer Grover's investment in this Kerala's banana chips manufacturing firm clocks 3-fold profit

Former Bharatpe chief Ashneer Grover with Beyond Snack founder Manas Madhu
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Livemint

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of Bharat Pe, has lauded entrepreneur Manas Madhu who gained popularity on the Sony TV show Shark Tank India for his business idea. Manas who has started a company called 'Beyond Snack', manufactures Kerala's banana chips.

Hailing the achievements of Manas, Ashneer Grover said it was heartening to see a threefold rise in profit growth of Beyond Snack in six months.

In an Instagram post, Grover shared a picture with Manas and captioned it, "It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia".

Beyond Snacks manufactures banana chips in different flavours. Manas pitched his brand in front of all the judges in the first season of Shark Tank India. After this Ashneer made an offer to Manas and decided to invest in his company.

Ashneer Grover was one of the seven judges of Shark Tank India. These judges include Piyush Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Sigh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO boAT and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder MamaEarth.

