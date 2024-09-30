Ashneer Grover to have no ties with BharatPe in any capacity: Report

Ashneer Grover to have no ties with BharatPe in any capacity

BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover, will no longer be associated with the company in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the firm, reported Moneycontrol.

The agreement put an end to years of dispute between the fintech firm and former Shark Tank India judge. “We wish Mr. Grover well. BharatPe continues to focus on delivering industry-leading solutions to its merchants and customers driving growth with profitability," Moneycontrol quoted a BharatPe spokesperson.