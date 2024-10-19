Ashneer Grover withdraws petitions against BharatPe, ending bitter feud

Ashneer Grover, the controversial co-founder of BharatPe, has officially ended his legal battle with the fintech company.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated19 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Ashneer Grover's decision to withdraw the plea came after he reached a settlement with BharatPe on September 30, 2024.
Ashneer Grover’s decision to withdraw the plea came after he reached a settlement with BharatPe on September 30, 2024.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, has withdrawn his petition from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where he had accused the company’s board of mismanagement and oppressive conduct, as per the PTI report.

Grover’s decision to withdraw the plea came after he reached a settlement with BharatPe on September 30, 2024. During the hearing, his counsel submitted the settlement agreement to the Delhi bench of the NCLT along with the withdrawal request, the report added.

The NCLT’s October 14, 2024, order confirmed the settlement, stating: “...during the pendency of the said petition, parties have arrived with settlement and also executed the settlement agreement dated September 30, 2024, a copy of which is placed on record... Liberty is granted to the applicant to withdraw the company petition... and the same is dismissed as withdrawn,” as quoted by PTI.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 19, 2024: Muhurat trading 2024 date on October 31 or November 1. Here’s what BSE says

Separately, on October 17, Grover withdrew another plea from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). In that application, he had requested an early hearing of the NCLT case.

Also Read | India Vs New Zealand LIVE score: IND 291/3 after 61.1 overs

Grover’s original petition sought his reinstatement as managing director and demanded changes to the company’s board, which manages Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of BharatPe. He also requested the NCLT to inspect BharatPe’s operations through an audit by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and revoke the dismissal of his wife, Madhuri Jain, from the company.

Also Read | India Vs New Zealand LIVE score: IND 291/3 after 61.1 overs

Settlement terms

Under the settlement terms, Grover will no longer hold any position in BharatPe nor retain any ownership in the company. Some of his shares will be transferred to the Resilient Growth Trust for the company’s benefit, while the rest will remain with his family trust, the PTI report added.

Grover was removed as managing director in March 2022, sparking a legal feud between him and the company that has lasted for over two years. The recent settlement puts an end to these disputes, as per the report.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAshneer Grover withdraws petitions against BharatPe, ending bitter feud

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.