After a public spat with BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has written a letter to the company's board, demanding action against Sameer for his "despicable" social media behaviour.

The letter was reviewed by news agency PTI.

Grover in the letter dated April 8 said, Sameer's language in response to the aforesaid social media post is not only defamatory but "also blatantly a public lie and admission of the company being bankrupt by no less than its own CEO and member of the board".

"Going by precedents and self-proclaimed high standards of this board, the CEO should be immediately served a show cause notice for his despicable public behaviour and immediately put on leave of absence to manage the damage on the brand of the company.

"Suhail has to conclusively prove to the board that he was not under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he put the said reply on LinkedIn," Grover said.

Grover in the letter said that Sameer's all dealings should be audited by an independent auditor and he should only be reinstated as CEO once the audit report is tabled with the board and it exonerates him of any wrongdoing.

"Anything lesser in terms of action here would undeniably prove what is a fact - that what was done to me was a well planned discriminatory conspiracy by the board at behest of investors, not a governance review," Grover said.

On Thursday, Grover tweeted that Bharatpe "closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer."

However, a Bharatpe spokesperson said the company registered the strongest quarter in its history.

Later, in a public social media spat, Suhail Sameer accused former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover of stealing money from the company.

A BharatPe employee posted that the company has not payed salary for him and other employees for the month of March.

"All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money for company’s petty cash and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," the employee wrote.

Ashneer Grover's sister Aashima Grover replied to the post, saying BharatPe's top management is a "shameless bunch".

To which BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer hit back: "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.

Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.

Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation.

