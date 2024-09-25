Ashneer Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta sent to judicial custody for 5 days in BharatPe fraud case

  • Deepak Gupta, a former BharatPe executive, was arrested for misappropriating funds and sent to judicial custody for five days.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published25 Sep 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Ashneer Grover. Deepak Gupta, a relative of Grover, has been arrested by the Delhi Police..
Delhi's Saket Court has sent Deepak Gupta, Ashneer Grover's relative, to judicial custody for five days. Gupta was the former administration and procurement head at BharatPe.

Gupta was produced before the Saket Court after five days of police custody, according to a report by ANI.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had arrested Deepak Gupta on allegations of misappropriating funds from BharatPe. The case on misappropriating funds is in connection with the 72 crore payments made to bogus vendors, according to the report.

 

The legal battle between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe began in 2022 when Grover was kicked out of the company for alleged misuse of funds and company resources. Gupta's arrest adds to the ongoing battle, ANI reported. According to reports, the financial fraud at BharatPe amounts to 81 crore.

Further, the Delhi Police had asked for 10 days of custody of Gupta to investigate the matter. The police have sought custody to recover the computer and to investigate the relation with Amit Bansal, another accused in the case, and know the flow of funds, reported ANI.

 

Related developments

On September 17, the Delhi High Court allowed Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain, to travel abroad. The EOW issued a lookout notice for them due to which they were unable to travel internationally. The couple challenged the lookout notice.

 

The Delhi High Court permitted the couple to visit the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7 and Qatar from October 17 to 20, ANI reported.

After examining their petition, Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High Court has allowed Grover and his wife to travel abroad. The request was opposed by Advocate Rishikesh Kumar, the Special Public Prosecutor representing the Delhi Police. The couple had also received permission to travel abroad for a visit to the United States.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAshneer Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta sent to judicial custody for 5 days in BharatPe fraud case

