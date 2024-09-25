Delhi's Saket Court has sent Deepak Gupta, Ashneer Grover's relative, to judicial custody for five days. Gupta was the former administration and procurement head at BharatPe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta was produced before the Saket Court after five days of police custody, according to a report by ANI.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had arrested Deepak Gupta on allegations of misappropriating funds from BharatPe. The case on misappropriating funds is in connection with the ₹72 crore payments made to bogus vendors, according to the report.

The legal battle between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe began in 2022 when Grover was kicked out of the company for alleged misuse of funds and company resources. Gupta's arrest adds to the ongoing battle, ANI reported. According to reports, the financial fraud at BharatPe amounts to ₹81 crore.

Further, the Delhi Police had asked for 10 days of custody of Gupta to investigate the matter. The police have sought custody to recover the computer and to investigate the relation with Amit Bansal, another accused in the case, and know the flow of funds, reported ANI.

Related developments On September 17, the Delhi High Court allowed Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain, to travel abroad. The EOW issued a lookout notice for them due to which they were unable to travel internationally. The couple challenged the lookout notice.

The Delhi High Court permitted the couple to visit the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7 and Qatar from October 17 to 20, ANI reported.