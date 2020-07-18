MUMBAI : Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd on Saturday announced the appointment of Dr Andrew Palmer as the non-executive chairman at Optare Plc, it’s UK-based subsidiary.

Palmer will replace John Fickling, the current chairman, who is stepping down due to personal reasons after more than a decade of association with the UK-based bus manufacturer.

“John has played an anchor role in the stability of Optare during crucial periods as Chairman of the Board. I would like to thank him for his support and guidance in the last 10 years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.

“The next phase of Optare’s growth is centered on expanding our electric vehicles business in the UK and many new markets. To help guide in our mission to become a global leader in this segment, I am happy to announce that Dr Andrew Palmer will be taking the position of Non-Executive Chairman," added Hinduja.

While Palmer has been a non-executive member of Ashok Leyland’s board since 2015, his past stints included serving as the president and Group chief executive officer (CEO) at Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd and chief operating officer (COO) and chief planning officer at Nissan Motor Corporation.

Palmer is credited with turning around the retail sales and improving the product lineup and operating margins at the supercar company Aston Martin, where he worked for close to 6 years.

“I am excited to be joining Optare at a pivotal moment in its development. We have ambitious plans to leverage the company’s technological leadership in building a global zero emissions solution platform that will bring long-term value to all stakeholders," Palmer said on his new appointment.

