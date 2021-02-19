Ashok Leyland commences commercial production of buses at Vijayawada plant

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland today said that it has started the commercial production of buses at its new plant which located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

It is the first plant set up in Andhra Pradesh will have a capacity to manufacture 4,800 buses per annum.

Spread over a 75-acre site at Mallavalli village, 40-km from Vijayawada, the plant will include latest technologies to deliver the high-quality standards of Ashok Leyland brand.

"It will also have a state-of-the-art learning center and an advanced service training center," according to a statement by the company.

The new plant is a complete green facility, with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance and zero discharge.

MeanwhileHinduja Renewables, a part of the Hinduja Group, is focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland, with a capacity of 75 MWp.

Located in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, the plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

"As we march towards our vision of being among the top ten global CV makers, it is equally important that we do this sustainably. Ensuring that our energy requirements come from renewables, is a critical part of this vision," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

With the start of operations of the solar plant, the company has taken a massive leap in reducing its carbon footprint, he added.

Sourcing energy from the captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 1,57,487 trees, annually, Sondhi said. Hinduja Group President Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives Shom Hinduja said the project will enable Ashok Leyland to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals.

"The Hinduja Group is evaluating its operations globally and has planned similar ESG initiatives across the different companies," he noted





