Ashok Leyland share price traded more than 3% lower on Tuesday after the company reported weak sales for the month of December 2023. Ashok Leyland shares fell as much as 3.46% to ₹179.65 apiece on the BSE.
The commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer Ashok Leyland registered a 10% drop in total sales during December 2023 at 16,324 units as against 18,138 vehicles sold in December 2022.
The company’s sales in the domestic market stood at 15,323 units, down 10% from 17,112 units in the same month of the previous year.
The sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) declined 12% to 10,800 units from 12,262 units, YoY.
In the M&HCV segment, the company sold 8,485 trucks in December 2023, 16% less than 10,143 trucks sold in December 2022. Sales of Bus increased 9% to 2,315 units from 2,119 units, YoY.
Ashok Leyland’s Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) sales during the month fell 6% to 5,524 units from 5,876 units, YoY.
Ashok Leyland share price has gained just 2.4% in the past three months, while the stock is up 22% in one year.
At 10:55 am, Ashok Leyland shares were trading 2.61% lower at ₹181.25 apiece on the BSE.
