Ashok Leyland: Digital innovations helping customers achieve 15% overall savings

Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said that company's digital initiatives have helped the consumers to save 'significantly'. With a host of solutions, the Hinduja Group flagship group has started digital integration across the business in 2017. The services include iALERT, Service Mandi, Leykart and eDiagnostics. The company has added other digital solutions like iALERT 3.0 — an advanced connected vehicle platform, uptime solution centre and AL Care — a one-stop app for customers to manage customers' vehicle needs.

These transformational initiatives have increased the proliferation of connected digital solutions towards the total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction, the company said.

"As a leading player in the commercial vehicle space, our focus has always been to deliver the lowest total cost of operation (TCO) and thereby the highest profit to our customers. Our Digital Nxt Solutions consisting of iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center & AL Care, helps us to deliver on this promise," Ashok Leyland managing director and chief executive officer Vipin Sondhi said in a statement.

The company's customers using these digital platforms have achieved significant cost savings, and on average, the commercial vehicle maker facilitated 15% overall savings, which includes 5-10% of fuel savings and 15% improvement in fleet utilisation, he added.

At present, more than 60,000 customers owning over 1.5 lakh vehicles have boarded onto the iALERT connected vehicles platform. Besides numerous cases of critical vehicle breakdowns have been prevented until date, through proactive intervention through the uptime solutions platform.

"These solutions have helped our customers reap rich dividends by deriving more out of our products. For example, iALERT has transformed the way our customers do their business – it lets them optimise their order book based on vehicle availability and vehicle uptime. We are the first OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to provide our connected vehicle solution, iALERT, as a standard offering with every M&HCV vehicle sold since 2017," Ashok Leyland Chief Digital Officer Venkatesh Natarajan said.

The company's connected digital platforms monitor more than 40 million km of vehicle run and 1 million hours of engine running every day, he added.

(With agency inputs)

