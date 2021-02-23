Ashok Leyland: Digital innovations helping customers achieve 15% overall savings

"These solutions have helped our customers reap rich dividends by deriving more out of our products. For example, iALERT has transformed the way our customers do their business – it lets them optimise their order book based on vehicle availability and vehicle uptime. We are the first OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to provide our connected vehicle solution, iALERT, as a standard offering with every M&HCV vehicle sold since 2017," Ashok Leyland Chief Digital Officer Venkatesh Natarajan said.