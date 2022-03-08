Ashok Leyland, flagship of Hinduja Group and one of country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday informed that it has opened four new dealerships in Karnataka, further strengthening its presence in the southern state.

The dealership has been opened in Bidadi, Tumkur, Kolar and Hoskote.

In a statement, the company said the new 2S dealership in Bidadi is spread over 24000 square feet, and offers 9 bays. This dealership is located on the main Bangalore - Mysore Highway, which is one of the busiest routes in the state.

It connects feeder roads with Bidadi, Ramnagara, Kengeri, Mysore road and NICE road. While, the dealership in Hoskote is spread over 18000 sq. ft., and offers 6 bays, it is located on Bangalore-Malur road, off the Bangalore - Chennai National highway NH75.

This dealership will cover KR Puram, Hoskote, Sarjapur and will play an important role for Ashok Leyland brand to increase its penetration in the region.

The other two 3S (sales/service/spares) dealership are in Kolar and Tumkur.

The dealership in Kolar is spread over 40000 sq. ft., and offers 8 bays. It is strategically located on the national highway NH75 from Bangalore - Chennai, and will connect Kolar, Chintamani, Mulbagilu, KGF locations and enroute NH75.

The dealership in Tumkur is spread over 15000 sq. ft., and offers 5 bays. Located on the main highway from Bangalore to Hubli/Hospet, it will connect Tumkur, Kunnigal and Sira.

Ashok Leyland is expanding its brand presence through a robust network of dealerships and service centres with an aim to provide best-in-class after sales support to its customers, the company said.

In the commercial vehicle industry, it said, Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks. Its network has grown to 3445 touch points at the end of FY21, allowing it to provide fast service and spares.

With an additional 11,000 outlets for Leyparts, the genuine spare parts brand, the company now has a service centre every 75 kilometres on all major highways, allowing it to keep its "Ashok Leyland Quick Response" promise of reaching customers within 4 hours and getting them back on the road in 48 hours, the statement said.

