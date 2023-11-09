Ashok Leyland posts Q2 profit miss on higher costs
Ashok Leyland's standalone profit for the three months ended September rose over two-fold to ₹561 crore ($67.36 million), but fell short of analysts expectations of ₹628 crore, per LSEG data
BENGALURU : Ashok Leyland Ltd, the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday as rising costs offset strong demand for its trucks and buses.
