Ashok Leyland posts Q2 profit miss on higher costs

BENGALURU : Ashok Leyland Ltd , the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday as rising costs offset strong demand for its trucks and buses.

Standalone profit for the three months ended September rose over two-fold to 5.61 billion rupees ($67.36 million), but fell short of analysts expectations of 6.28 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 16.6%, the Chennai-based auto manufacturer said.

The flagship company of the Hinduja group had earlier said it sold 49,846 units in the three months to September including exports, compared to 45,295 units in the same period a year earlier.

However, cost of materials and services consumed grew nearly 20% to 69.92 billion rupees, adding to a 10.2% increase in total expenses.

The commercial vehicle market in India is experiencing a healthy recovery, with Ashok Leyland's volumes being helped by its bus segment, BOB Capital Markets analysts said in a note last month.

The quarter included a write off of 228.8 million rupees related to some assets under development, Ashok Leyland said.

