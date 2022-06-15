Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility expects 1,000 electric bus orders by end of FY232 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:38 AM IST
- Switch Mobility already has an order book of 600 electric buses from STUs in Bangalore and Mumbai
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Commercial vehicle (CV) maker Ashok Leyland’s electric mobility arm, Switch Mobility, expects an orderbook pipeline of 1,000 electric buses by the end of this financial year, feeding the significant demand boom for electric buses for public transit that India is witnessing, a senior company official said.