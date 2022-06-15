Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility expects 1,000 electric bus orders by end of FY23

Switch Mobility already has an order book of 600 electric buses from state transport undertakings (STUs) in Bangalore and Mumbai, and a corporate for staff bus transport that it will offer under the e-MaaS (electric mobility- as-a-service), where the capex spend for setting up the charging infrastructure and depots for the buses will be borne by Switch Mobility. The net-zero emissions mobility startup has launched its next generation modular electric bus platform, Switch EiV 12 in India in two variants, for a variety of applications like inter and intra-city transport, and school and luxury applications.