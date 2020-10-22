Ashok Leyland sees demand recovery in intermediate commercial vehicles

Mumbai: An increase in consumption of essential goods and an uptick in industrial production in the build up to the festive season is beginning to drive demand recovery for the intermediate commercial vehicle or ICV segment, a senior executive at Ashok Leyland Ltd told Mint.

“Increased consumption of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), perishable items like fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce, poultry, e-commerce, uptick in demand for white goods and outbound logistics including transportation of automotive parts, two-wheelers, among others are the key demand drivers for the ICV segment," said Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland.

He added that recovery in the short term is being seen in the ICVs across the tipper and long haul categories due to an uptick in the construction and mining activities. ICV’s are commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weight (GVW) ranging from 8 tons to 16 tons, the company said.

“Demand for tipper trucks is picking up due to increased investment in infrastructure projects, movement of coal and iron ore. With monsoons behind us and the festive season ahead of us, we are witnessing a faster recovery in ICVs," said Kathuria, adding that sharp recovery in the demand for two-wheelers and automotive components is also adding to it.

Besides scrappage policy and GST rate cut, further mobilisation of infrastructure projects, auction of coal blocks and increase in mining activities would ensure sustained demand for ICVs, Kathuria said.

However, he added that the volumes remain far lower than last year’s.

The long haul trucks in the ICV segment would pick up as soon as the demand for cement and steel revives completely, he said. Ashok Leyland had received an order to provide 1,400 units to be used as fuel bowsers from a fuel dispensing company recently.

In an attempt to tap demand as this segment sees signs of recovery, Ashok Leyland has added two new trucks to its Boss ICV platform – LX and LE at a starting price of ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The company said these new trucks would cater to the trade requirements in the 11-ton to 14 ton GVW market.

Ashok Leyland also sells ICV trucks under its Ecomet range, which caters to the economy segment within the ICV category.

The company is looking to tap the demand for refrigerated vehicles also through its new trucks.

According to the company, it has grown its market share in the ICV segment from 6% in 2012 to more than 20% currently. Ashok Leyland is now targeting 30% market share in the ICV segment in future.

