Ashok Leyland September sales rise 9% YoY to 19,202 units
- In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment, Ashok Leyland sold a total of 10,266 trucks in September 2023, registering growth of 3% from 9,927 units sold in September 2022.
Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicles (CV) maker, on Tuesday reported a 9% increase in total sales at 19,202 units for the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month last year.
The company had sold a total of 17,549 units in September 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s domestic sales grew 10% to 18,193 units from 16,499 units in the year-ago month.
(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels
In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment, Ashok Leyland sold a total of 10,266 trucks in September 2023, registering growth of 3% from 9,927 units sold in September 2022.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto September sales fall 1% YoY to 3.92 lakh units
The company sold 2,486 units of Buses last month, up by 79% from 1,387 units, YoY.
In the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment, the company’s total sales increased 3% to 6,450 units from 6,235 units, YoY.
At 12:20 pm, Ashok Leyland share price was trading 0.65% higher at ₹178.10 apiece on the BSE.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!