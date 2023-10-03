Ashok Leyland September sales rise 9% YoY to 19,202 units

Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicles (CV) maker, on Tuesday reported a 9% increase in total sales at 19,202 units for the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had sold a total of 17,549 units in September 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

The company's domestic sales grew 10% to 18,193 units from 16,499 units in the year-ago month.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment, Ashok Leyland sold a total of 10,266 trucks in September 2023, registering growth of 3% from 9,927 units sold in September 2022.

The company sold 2,486 units of Buses last month, up by 79% from 1,387 units, YoY.

In the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment, the company’s total sales increased 3% to 6,450 units from 6,235 units, YoY.

At 12:20 pm, Ashok Leyland share price was trading 0.65% higher at ₹178.10 apiece on the BSE.

