Ashok Leyland signs MoU with UP govt to set up integrated bus plant for ₹200 crore1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh govt to set up an integrated commercial vehicle bus plant with an initial investment of ₹200 crore.
