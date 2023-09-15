comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 14:37:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.7 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.4 1.61%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.95 -0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 440.55 0.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.25 -0.32%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ashok Leyland signs MoU with UP govt to set up integrated bus plant for 200 crore
Back

Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh govt to set up an integrated commercial vehicle bus plant with an initial investment of 200 crore.

At 2:35 pm, shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 1.70 per cent higher at 182.90 apiece on the BSE.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED. KINDLY CHECK BACK FOR MORE UPDATES

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App