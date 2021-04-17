Ashok Leyland supplies first batch of light bullet proof vehicles for IAF

NEW DELHI: Ashok Leyland Ltd has announced the delivery of the first batch of light bullet proof vehicles (LBPV) to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The company has strengthened its armoured vehicle platform by delivering the first of its kind LBPV to the IAF, it added.

“LBPV is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) CVNG (Common Vehicle Next Gen) and has been developed under ‘Transfer of Technology’ from LM to Ashok Leyland. It is completely indigenized and developed in India," the company, one of the largest suppliers of vehicles to the defence forces, said in a statement.

As part of its Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Union government has been focused on increasing local procurement of vehicles and other equipments for the armed forces to enhance local manufacturing. Companies like Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra have been focused on increasing their defence businesses to reduce dependence on core commercial vehicle manufacturing.

“Supplying to the armed forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in service of our nation. This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions. We are grateful to be a trusted partner of the Indian Armed Forces, and we look forward to more opportunities like this to contribute significantly towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative," said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and chief executive, Ashok Leyland.

“Our mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners, across our armed forces. Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG programme and under TOT (transfer of technology) transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform," Nitin Seth, chief operating officer, Ashok Leyland.

