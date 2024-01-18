Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has secured a supply order for 1,225 buses from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fully built Viking buses will be delivered by April, the company said in a statement.

The state government undertaking already has over 11,680 operational buses in its fleet, as per the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest order will further contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the bus industry, it said.

"Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.