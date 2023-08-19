Ashok Leyland to issue corporate guarantee cover of ₹870 crore for two UK-based subsidiaries1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Auto manufacturer Ashok Leyland will issue a corporate guarantee cover of ₹870 crore to cover the lenders/banking facilities to its two UK-based subsidiaries- Optare Plc. UK and Switch Mobility Limited, UK. Ashok Leyland cleared that the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in this transaction which is conducted only for the purpose of covering the lenders/banking facilities.