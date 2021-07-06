Auto manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said that the overall market demand in July is better than in June. Consequently, the company's plants will be working for more number of days in July compared to May and June, ranging from 6 to 25 days across various locations, it said.

The statement comes after the company had intimated about the closure of its plants in the May and June due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company had scaled down operations of its plants in the previous months.

''In continuation to our communications dated May 3, 2021 and June 1, 2021 wherein we had intimated about the closure of our plants in the month of May 2021 and June 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic, we write to inform you that the overall market demand in July’21 is better than in June’21., we write to inform you that the overall market demand in July’21 is better than in June’21,'' it said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were up 0.5% to ₹125.5 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's deals.

