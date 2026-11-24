Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland will be setting up a truck manufacturing unit in West Bengal's Singur, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar announced on Saturday.

With work on the project expected to begin soon, it has revived hopes of industrialisation in the region, which saw massive political turmoil and violence in the wake of the announcement of a Tata Nano plant planned for Singur a couple of decades ago.

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That project had to be shelved after intense opposition from a section of farmers whose land was acquired for the same. The farmers' cause was taken up by the opposition TMC and turned into a massive statewide political movement, which culminated in the Left Front government being voted out of power after an uninterrupted 34-year rule of the state.

Majumdar, while speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at IIT Kharagpur, said that the BJP government is committed to bringing industry back to Singur and that the proposed facility will be used to manufacture heavy vehicles, PTI reported.

"We want to bring industry back to Singur. Our chief minister has also said so. I am reiterating today that Ashok Leyland is coming to Singur. It will set up a truck manufacturing plant, and work will begin soon," the Union Minister of State for Education said, as per the news agency.

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Earlier, on 5 November, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari revealed that his government had held initial talks with Ashok Leyland to set up a heavy-vehicle manufacturing plant in Singur.

On the day, Adhikari had said that his government is intent on prioritising projects that can actually be implemented, rather than making premature announcements based on publicity-driven memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Left's failure to become BJP's success story? Singur is the region where the Left Front government under former CM, the late Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, sought to revive Bengal's industrial landscape. However, that very region proved to be an epicentre of resistance against their government, culminating in its eventual demise.

Now the BJP wants to project the same region as the place from where it restarts its drive for Bengal's pro-industrialisation era.

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However, there are still no formal details on the project, including investment outlay, possible employment generation, or implementation timeline.

Sukanta Majumdar has blamed the previous Left and later TMC governments for missing out on major industrial opportunities.

"Taiwan is where it is today in the semiconductor industry, a position we could have occupied. The opportunity had come to us earlier, but the government of that time opposed computers, and consequently the semiconductor industry did not come up," he said, as per PTI.