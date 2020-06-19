The Ashok Piramal group has agreed to sell its high-speed steel cutting tools business to Dormer Pramet, an arm of Sweden’s Sandvik Machining Solutions.

The deal is expected to close by the September quarter, the two companies said in a joint statement on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition is aligned with our focus on strengthening our round tools offer while adding greater production capacity and flexibility to support long-term growth," said Lars Bergström, president of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

The acquisition will boost Dormer Pramet’s product offering and facilitates improved presence in key markets such as India, China, and South-East Asia through access to Miranda Tools’ distribution network and manufacturing facilities, according to the statement.

“Miranda remains a very well recognized industrial products brand and has been a strong performer for the Ashok Piramal group over the years. As we go about re-aligning the group’s businesses, we see a great fit for Miranda within Sandvik and this will help the company management further strengthen the business," said Nandan Piramal, MD, Miranda Tools.

Miranda Tools recorded a revenue of around $21 million in 2019. Investment bank Lincoln International advised Miranda Tools on the transaction.

“The commitment of both parties to execute this transaction against the backdrop of covid reflects strongly on the strategic fit between Sandvik and Miranda Tools’ businesses and the continued interest of global buyers looking at strong manufacturing businesses in India," said Preet Singh, MD and head of industrials in India, Lincoln International.

