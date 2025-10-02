Ashoka Buildcon acquires majority stake in Jaora-Nayagaon Toll Road Company

Ashoka Buildcon Limited has significantly increased its stake in Jaora-Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Limited (JTCL) to 61.17%, it said in a stock exchange filing on 2 October. This move is part of a strategic effort to consolidate its holdings and enhance operational efficiency within its road infrastructure portfolio.

The acquisition was executed through Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary, Viva Highways Limited, which purchased 7,46,20,000 equity shares from Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments Pte Limited and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust - valued at ₹166.59 crore.

The acquisition aligns with Ashoka Buildcon's broader objective of enhancing its infrastructure development capabilities. JTCL, which operates under a concession granted by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, is involved in the reconstruction, strengthening, widening, and rehabilitation of a significant stretch of State Highway-31 in Madhya Pradesh. This project, operating on a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, is central to Ashoka Buildcon's core business operations, which focus on road and power sector development.

The consolidation of shareholding is expected to facilitate improved decision-making and operational management, benefiting all stakeholders, including the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and the project's lenders.

The transaction was completed on October 1, 2025, following necessary approvals from the lenders of JTCL, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, and the Competition Commission of India. The acquisition was conducted on a cash consideration basis, further emphasizing Ashoka Buildcon's financial commitment to expanding its infrastructure footprint. The company has also agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to October 31, 2025, as per the terms set out in the SPA, indicating that the transaction process is still ongoing.

JTCL Financials Financially, JTCL reported a total income of ₹265.50 crore and a net worth of ₹639.89 crore for the fiscal year 2025, according to audited financial statements. The acquisition is part of Ashoka Buildcon's strategic plan to enhance its infrastructure development capabilities and increase its market share in India's road infrastructure sector.