Ashoka Buildcon bags 1,567 cr order for upgrading national highway in WB

“Ashoka Buildcon Limited is pleased to announce that the company has received Letter of Award from Adani Road Transport Limited in respect of the Project viz. ‘Execution of civil and associated works on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis of six-laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Pangarh to Palsit from 521.12 km to 588.87 km (total design length 67.75 km) in the State of West Bengal’," the highway developer said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

