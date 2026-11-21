Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has lost a ₹846.38 crore construction project in Saudi Arabia after the client, Diriyah Company, cancelled the contract citing internal reasons attributable to the employer, CNBC TV18 reported.

The infrastructure company disclosed the development on Thursday, November 19, saying the project had been awarded to its wholly owned Saudi Arabian subsidiary, Ashoka Buildcon Limited for Contracting, through a joint venture with BEC Arabia Contracting Co.

Advertisement

The project, titled 'Main Construction Works of Diriyah II – Delivery Partner for One Hotel', had an accepted contract price of SAR 351.37 million, equivalent to ₹846.38 crore, excluding value-added tax. The amount represented Ashoka Buildcon's share of the project.

In a statement, the company said the employer had informed the joint venture about the cancellation. Ashoka Buildcon is approaching Diriyah Company to seek further details about the decision and understand the next course of action.

The company had received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the project on February 6, 2026, and executed the contract a day earlier, on February 5.

Ashoka Buildcon shares fall after project cancellation Shares of Ashoka Buildcon came under pressure following the announcement. According to Business Standard report, the stock declined nearly 6% in early trade on Friday, touching an intraday low of ₹106.73 on the BSE.

Advertisement

The stock has faced pressure through the year. Business Standard reported that Ashoka Buildcon shares had declined 35% in 2026 and lost 40% over a one-year period.

The cancellation comes even as the company had an order book of ₹15,964 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 results Ashoka Buildcon reported a 73% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit for the second quarter of FY27, with profit falling to ₹37.96 crore from ₹139.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Business Standard reported.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 3.9% to ₹1,315.48 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,266.09 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's operating margins also came under pressure, declining to 9.8% from 12.3% a year earlier.

Advertisement