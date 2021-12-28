OPEN APP
Ashoka Builders buys Hyderabad land for 235 crore

Renewed buyer confidence has been instrumental in supporting the Hyderabad Real Estate market recovery in Q3 2021, which recorded a healthy quantum of sales and launches as compared to the same period last year, JLL.said.
 28 Dec 2021

  • Ashoka Builders intends to build a mixed-use development, combining premium residential development and Grade A commercial space by June 2025. It plans to further invest around 250 crore to develop this mixed-use community

Bengaluru: Hyderabad-based real estate firm Ashoka Builders India Private Limited (ASBL) has bought a 10-acre land parcel in the city’s Kukatpally area, for 235 crore.

“We intend to build a mixed-use development, combining premium residential development and Grade A commercial space by June 2025. We plan to further invest around 250 crore to develop this mixed-use community," said Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO, ASBL. “…From a company standpoint, this diversifies our presence on all sides of Hyderabad. Secondly, this would be our first venture into commercial real estate. And thirdly, the great connectivity Kukatpally enjoys due to the recently inaugurated flyovers, metro rail, and all other forms of commute, make this land a lucrative investment opportunity," he added.

JLL was the transaction partner for the deal by the seller.

“Renewed buyer confidence has been instrumental in supporting the Hyderabad Real Estate market recovery in Q3 2021, which recorded a healthy quantum of sales and launches as compared to the same period last year," said Sandip Patnaik, MD, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, JLL.

The top seven cities witnessed a sequential growth of 21% in fresh project launches, with 32,863 units during the July-September period this year. Hyderabad saw the highest new launches forming 28% of overall new launches during Q3 2021.

Hyderabad continues to be one of the more affordable property markets among the top cities, though it is one of the few cities which has seen an appreciation in home prices this year.

