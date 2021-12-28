Ashoka Builders buys Hyderabad land for 235 crore

“We intend to build a mixed-use development, combining premium residential development and Grade A commercial space by June 2025. We plan to further invest around ₹250 crore to develop this mixed-use community," said Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO, ASBL. “…From a company standpoint, this diversifies our presence on all sides of Hyderabad. Secondly, this would be our first venture into commercial real estate. And thirdly, the great connectivity Kukatpally enjoys due to the recently inaugurated flyovers, metro rail, and all other forms of commute, make this land a lucrative investment opportunity," he added.