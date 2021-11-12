Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashu Suyash appointed independent director on HUL board

Ashu Suyash appointed independent director on HUL board

Suyash, who joined HUL board, has over 33 years of experience in financial services and global information services sector.. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Livemint

  • Until recently, Suyash was the chief executive officer and managing director at Crisil and a member of the operating committee of S&P Global

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Ashu Suyash as an independent director on its board, effective today.

Suyash comes with over 33 years of experience in the financial services and global information services sector. She was, until recently, the chief executive officer and managing director at Crisil and a member of the operating committee of S&P Global. 

She serves on advisory boards and committees of several institutions like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, and National Institute of Securities and Markets.

Prior to her role as CEO and MD at Crisil, Suyash worked with reputed financial organisations such as L&T Financial Services Group, Fidelity International and Citibank.

Suyash is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said, "Ms Suyash possesses deep experience in business transformation and handling M&As. She brings with her rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Her diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey."

